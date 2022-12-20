Maple Leafs win 4-1, end Lightning’s 5-game winning streak

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’s goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1. Michael Bunting, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, had empty-net goals. Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Tampa Bay, which had its five-game winning streak halted. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.