Matt Carpenter agrees to $12M, 2-year contract with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Carpenter agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the San Diego Padres after reviving his career with the New York Yankees in a season cut short by injury. The agreement could be worth $21 million over two seasons if he has 550 plate appearances in each year. The 37-year-old was a three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals who began last season at Texas’ Triple-A team in Frisco. He signed with the Yankees on May 26 and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs in 47 games and 154 plate appearances before breaking his left foot.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.