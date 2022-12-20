Northwestern wins by 38 again, this time smashing UIC

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chase Audige scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored 18 and Northwestern beat UIC 92-54. Jaden Brownell made a 3-pointer to get the Flames within 17-14 with 11:21 before halftime. Northwestern countered with a 15-2 run, led 32-16 a little more than five minutes later and grabbed its first 20-point lead on consecutive baskets by Audige. The Wildcats led 42-21 at intermission. Northwestern built an early 15-8 advantage and never trailed. Nine Northwestern players entered the scoring column. Toby Okani scored 12 points for UIC.

