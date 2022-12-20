BEAUMONT, Texas — Led by Luke Avdalovic’s 15 points, the Pacific Tigers defeated the Lamar Cardinals 74-65 on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 7-8 with the victory and the Cardinals fell to 4-9.

