Thompson, Cisse power Oklahoma State past Texas A&M-CC 81-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson had 13 points and six assists, Moussa Cisse added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Oklahoma State blew past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-58. Avery Anderson added 10 points, nine assists and three rebounds for the Cowboys and Tyreek Smith scored 12 points. Oklahoma State led 44-20 at halftime after shooting 57.7% overall and 52.6% from 3-point distance. Thompson led the Cowboys with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Ross Williams scored half of the Islanders’ 20 points in the first half and the starters managed only six points. Oklahoma State cooled off from the outside in the second half and the 7-foot-1 Cisse scored eight points in the paint and grabbed 10 rebounds.

