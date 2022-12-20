Toledo hands Liberty 1st bowl loss, 21-19, in Boca Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl. Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in a bowl game after three bowl victories. Liberty was directed by interim coach Josh Aldridge, who stepped in for Hugh Freeze, who became the head coach at Auburn at the end of the regular season. Toledo punctuated a successful season that included winning the Mid-Atlantic Conference title with its first bowl victory since 2015. Kaidon Salter led Liberty’s offense, going 12 for 20 for 84 yards and a TD.

