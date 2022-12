NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Keishawn Davidson had 14 points in Belmont’s 79-56 win over Samford. Davidson had five assists for the Bruins. Cade Tyson scored 14 points and Even Brauns added 10 points. Jaron Rillie led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points.

