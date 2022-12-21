Cal snaps losing streak with 73-51 victory over UT Arlington

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lars Thiemann and Joel Brown scored 17 points each and California snapped its season-opening 12-game losing streak, defeating UT Arlington 73-51. Kuany Kuany added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Golden Bears. Thiemann made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed five rebounds. Brown was 7-for-13 shooting and had six rebounds. Cal entered the game as the only Division I team without a win this season. Cal extended a nine-point halftime lead to 21 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Golden Bears continued to extend their lead and a layup by Brown followed by a jumper from Kuany gave them a 67-39 lead with 3:25 remaining.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.