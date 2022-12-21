Drake rushes home, routs St. Ambrose 124-48

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Okay Djamgouz scored a career-high 21 points, Nate Ferguson added career bests of 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake overwhelmed St. Ambrose 124-48. Tucker DeVries scored 21 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds for Drake. Not only did the Bulldogs establish a school record for scoring margin, they knocked down a school-record 18 3-pointers, racked up a season-high 30 assists and reached the third-highest point total in program history. The game was moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of a blizzard expected to sock the state with snow, high winds and below-zero temperatures, forcing both teams to play two days in a row.

