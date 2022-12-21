Graham, No. 10 Arkansas breeze past UNC Asheville 85-51

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Arkansas breezed past UNC Asheville 85-51. Graham, who hadn’t played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks shot 53.3% overall. Arkansas was missing standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. The team announced before the game the 6-foot-5 guard, who’s projected as an NBA lottery pick, would be out indefinitely with a right knee injury. Taijon Jones led UNC Asheville with 14 points and Jamon Battle scored 10.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.