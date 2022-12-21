Injuries at guard a big problem for Carr, Raiders’ offense

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knew his team was in trouble even while holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Raiders didn’t have either of their starting guards, and McDaniels’ concerns proved to be well-founded as the Patriots shut down Las Vegas’ offense in the second half. Hroniss Grasu started at right guard in place of the injured Alex Bars, and Jordan Meredith stepped in at left guard for Dylan Parham, who was hurt during the game. McDaniels says he’ll have a better idea whether Bars and Parham can play Saturday at Pittsburgh after the team practices outdoors on Thursday.

