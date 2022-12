NORFOLK, Va. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 30 points and Chance Jenkins made a layup with 2.3 seconds left to lift Old Dominion to a 78-77 win over in-state rival George Mason on Wednesday night. The Monarchs are now 8-4 on the season, while the Patriots moved to 7-5.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.