Mychal Givens back with Orioles after agreeing to deal

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year contract with right-handed reliever Mychal Givens. The team says the deal also has a mutual option for 2024. Givens began his big league career with the Orioles and was with them from 2015 until he was traded to Colorado during the 2020 season. He pitched for the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds in 2021 and with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2022. He went 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances this year. The Orioles designated infielder Lewin Díaz for assignment.

