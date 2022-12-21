NIL casts cloud over college football’s early signing period

The early signing period for college football has begun. Alabama has signed what is generally regarded as the top class of recruits again. This is the second signing class since the NCAA lifted a ban on college athletes being compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. Coaches continue to sound alarms about a lack of regulations. But they also say NIL opportunities have become a regular part of the recruiting conversations with prospects.

