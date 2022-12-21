No. 13 UCLA rolls past UC Davis 81-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 18 points with 11 rebounds as No. 13 UCLA returned from a productive East Coast trip to earn an 81-54 victory over UC Davis. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 as the Bruins distanced themselves from a slow start Wednesday to win their eighth consecutive game. UCLA improved to 8-0 at home. Elijah Pepper scored 16 points for the Aggies, just under his 20-point average per game. Robby Beasley added 14 points and Ty Johnson had 13 for UC Davis, which has dropped three of its last four games.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.