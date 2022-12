BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half, and No. 4 Indiana completed an unbeaten nonconference schedule with a 67-50 win over Butler. Yarden Garzon added 13 points and Sydney Parrish 10 for the 12-0 Hoosiers. Rachel McLimore scored 13 and Sydney Jaynes 11 for Butler.

