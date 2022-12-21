Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz announces retirement

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz has announced his retirement from skiing after 16 seasons. He says the classic events in Wengen and Kitzbuehel in January will be his last races. He says “pushing limits and risk has been my passion in skiing for years. Now my feeling tells me: the physical limits have been reached.” The Swiss skier won Olympic gold in Beijing in February to add to the super-G silver and downhill bronze medals he won in Pyeongchang four years earlier. Feuz took the downhill title at his home world championships in 2017 and won 16 World Cup races in his career.

