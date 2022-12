ST. LOUIS — Deejuan Pruitt scored 21 points off of the bench to lead the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars past the Saint Louis Billikens 69-67. The Cougars are now 9-4 on the season, while the Billikens moved to 8-5. SIU-Edwardsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor scored the game’s last three points. Taylor made a layup with 30 seconds left and then split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to play. Saint Louis missed three shots on its final possession.

