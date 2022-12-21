QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is following his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. Shedeur Sanders was part of his father’s first signing class as the Buffaloes’ coach. Former top recruit Travis Hunter also announced he would be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Hunter chose Jackson State over Florida State last year, an unprecedented move by such a highly touted high school prospect. Hunter played both cornerback and receiver for Jackson State this season. Shedeur Sanders threw 40 touchdown passes for the Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.

