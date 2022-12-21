Remembering Franco: Reaction to the death of Franco Harris

Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Jerome Bettis are among those mourning the death of Franco Harris. The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back died this week at the age of 72 just before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception that forever earned him a spot in NFL lore. Dungy called Harris a role model. Bettis described Harris as a legend on the field and the personification of greatness off it. President Joe Biden recalled Harris spending time with his sons after his first wife and young daughter were killed in a car accident.

By The Associated Press

