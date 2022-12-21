STEPHENVILLE, Texas — The Tarleton State Texans defeated the Huston-Tillotson Rams 114-56 led by Lue Williams’ 30 points. The Texans moved to 6-6 with the win and the Rams fell to 0-2.

