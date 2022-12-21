Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis appears closer to making the third start this season with the Titans signing Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit practice squad Wednesday. Veteran Ryan Tannehill proved his toughness taping up his sprained right ankle yet again after being carted to the locker room last week. Tannehill returned and finished the game. He ran for a touchdown that tied it up with 48 seconds left before a 17-14 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans (7-7) hold a one-game lead atop the AFC South that has dwindled from four. They host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday.

