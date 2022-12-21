Williams, Robertson lead No. 23 Oklahoma women past Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Madi Williams had a double-double, Taylor Robertson added 18 points on six 3-pointers, and No. 23 Oklahoma defeated Florida 95-79 in the women’s game of the Jumpman Invitational. Robertson made 6-of-7 3-pointers and matched her own Big 12 record of 53 consecutive games with a 3-pointer. Williams had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners, who have won seven in a row. Skylar Vann had 15 points and Nevaeh Tot scored 12. Florida’s Kirsten Deans made a career-high seven 3-pointers, scored 28 points and had nine assists. Ra Shaya Kyle had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double, the fifth in her career.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.