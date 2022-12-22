Audit finds Tokyo Olympic costs 20% higher than announced

TOKYO (AP) — The cost of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is 20% higher than organizers said when they announced official cost figures more than a year ago. That is the conclusion of a report released this week by the Board of Audit of Japan. The report says there was a lack of full disclosure and transparency on the part of the government and the organizing committee. The audit put the cost at $12.9 billion. Organizers last year put that figure at 10.7 billion. The audit report comes the same week that Sapporo city officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee said they are “pausing” their bid for the the 2030 Winter Games.

