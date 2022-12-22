Boras: Giants wouldn’t seal Correa deal, so he called Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Agent Scott Boras says the San Francisco Giants asked for more time to investigate and discuss medical records of Carlos Correa and let a 1 p.m. PST deadline Tuesday pass to finalize that deal. Boras then struck a $315 million, 12-year deal with the free-spending Mets and Correa headed to New York for a physical Thursday. Boras said results usually come back within 24-48 hours and timing of an announcement was up to the team. A news conference likely won’t be scheduled until next month, after the holiday break.

