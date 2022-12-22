Falcons will try again for first road victory over Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens haven’t met all that often, and the Falcons have never beaten the Ravens on the road. Atlanta also never beat the Colts in Baltimore when that franchise played there. The Ravens host the Falcons on Saturday. Both teams are struggling to pass the ball and cold weather is expected. So it certainly feels as if whoever moves the ball more effectively on the ground could have the edge. Baltimore’s running game is ranked second in the NFL and Atlanta’s is third.

By The Associated Press

