Lawrence, Jaguars continue playoff push, outclass Jets 19-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence leaped for a touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their push toward the playoffs with their third straight victory, 19-3 over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on a rainy, windy night. Lawrence finished 20 of 31 for 229 yards and ran for 51 yards and the score on seven carries for the Jaguars. Wilson was booed frequently before he was replaced in the third quarter by Chris Streveler, elevated from the practice squad before the game. Jacksonville would win the AFC South title with victories in its final two games.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.