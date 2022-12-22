Missouri, Wake Forest conclude season in Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri is looking for its first bowl win in eight years in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest. The Tigers’ last bowl triumph came when Gary Pinkel coached the team past Minnesota in the 2014 Capital One Bowl. Missouri has lost three postseason games in a row since then, including a 24-22 loss to Army in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl. Wake Forest looks to rebound after losing four of its final five regular-season games. Seven of the Demon Deacons’ 17 bowl appearances have come in the last seven years under coach Dave Clawson.

