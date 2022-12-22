Nixon providing unexpected spark to Packers return units

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Keisean Nixon has emerged as a pleasant surprise in the Green Bay Packers’ otherwise disappointing season. The Packers signed the former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback in the offseason in hopes of upgrading their special teams. They didn’t know at the time Nixon would provide that spark with the ball in his hands. Nixon arrived at Green Bay with a reputation for his skills in kick coverage. He has spent the past several weeks establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top kick returners.

