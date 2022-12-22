Records: Ishbia pledged $14M to MSU on top of bigger gift

DETROIT (AP) — Under court order, Michigan State University has released records related to multimillion-dollar donations by two wealthy alumni. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia pledged $14 million to MSU a year ago, on top of a $32 million gift announced earlier in 2021. The documents don’t reveal much that’s new. But Michigan State nonetheless fought their disclosure in a public records lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press. The newspaper won. Ishbia played on Michigan State’s 2000 national championship basketball team. He’s now in line to buy a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion.

