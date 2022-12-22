Vanderbilt closes on 10-3 run, beats Alabama A&M 70-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Liam Robbins had 14 points and nine rebounds and Vanderbilt closed on a 10-3 run to beat Alabama A&M 70-62. Alabama A&M got within 63-62 with 2:36 remaining, on a long 3-pointer by Messiah Thompson, but the Bulldogs didn’t score again while turning it over on three straight possessions in the final minute. Jordan Wright rattled in a wide open 3-pointer from the wing with 42.4 seconds left, off a nice pass from the 7-footer Robbins, to extend Vanderbilt’s lead to 66-62. Wright made a steal at the other end and added two free throws with 31.5 left for a six-point lead. Wright and Ezra Manjon each added 12 points for Vanderbilt.

