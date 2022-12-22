Yale beats Monmouth 76-44
By The Associated Press
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Led by EJ Jarvis’ 16 points, the Yale Bulldogs defeated the Monmouth Hawks 76-44. The Bulldogs are now 10-3 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 1-12.
