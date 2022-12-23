No. 18 Indiana pulls away late, beats Kennesaw State 69-55

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 19 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 18 and No. 18 Indiana fended off Kennesaw State 69-55. The game was tied 43-all with 9:49 remaining when Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer and Bates made another to push Indiana ahead to stay. Hood-Schifino scored seven points down the stretch as the Hoosiers pulled away. Bates and Hood-Schifino combined to make 9 of 12 shots in the second half. Kasen Jennings led the Owls with 11 points. Indiana was without leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis for the second straight game for what the school said were precautionary reasons.

