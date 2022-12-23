Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 802nd goal into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals’ game against the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal earlier to end a four-game drought and match Howe. He’s now 92 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable.