Police investigate crowd trouble at Man City-Liverpool game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police are investigating crowd trouble that left a teenage girl injured at Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup at Etihad Stadium. The 15-year-old girl required treatment for a head injury, one fan was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offense, and some disabled fans were racially abused at Thursday night’s match. Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the grounds and a 53-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted outside the stadium after the game. Police are reviewing CCTV footage.

