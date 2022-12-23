Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:05 PM

Siakam and Anunoby score 26, Raptors beat Cavs 118-107

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, and O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points as the Toronto Raptors rolled to a 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers, becoming the first East team to win in Cleveland this season. Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 18, helping Toronto beat the Cavaliers for the third time in three games this season. The Raptors made a season-high 19 3-pointers with Anunoby tying his career best with six. VanVleet’s third trey of the third quarter gave Toronto an 83-57 lead three minutes in, prompting Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to pull his entire starting lineup. The Cavaliers fell to 16-3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including 11-1 against the East.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content