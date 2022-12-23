Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. The university said in a statement that officials are reviewing Trew’s statement.

