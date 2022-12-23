Titans put RG Nate Davis on IR, activate LB Zach Cunningham

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days. Right guard Nate Davis has joined center Ben Jones on IR. The Titans at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve. That keeps them at 19 players on IR. Cunningham had been on IR since Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. Cunningham has played in five games this season after being picked up off waivers a year ago from Houston. Now Cunningham will return in time to play against his old team Saturday.

