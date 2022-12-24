Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas. Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season for the Eagles. Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs. The Cowboys will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who injured his neck in last week’s loss to Jacksonville. Receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his Dallas debut less than two weeks after signing as a free agent.

