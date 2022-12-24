Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg at the New York Jets. Smoot is tied for the team lead with five sacks. He made the announcement on social media one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. Smoot says “I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth.”