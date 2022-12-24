Texans at Titans game kicks off after hour delay due to cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans kicked off Saturday after an hourlong delay because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The temperature was 20 degrees when the Texans kicked off with the wind chill making it feel like 6. That made it the coldest home game in Titans’ history. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office of Emergency Management, the Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office. The decision came from “an abundance of caution” to avoid impacting the community. The team also said they are working to cut all non-essential power around Nissan Stadium.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.