Action-packed start to Sydney to Hobart race

SYDNEY (AP) — Several near collisions and two of the race favorite super maxis making penalty turns marked a dramatic start to the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Line honours favorite Andoo Comanche took a penalty turn inside the first few minutes after possibly hitting a marker buoy. Hamilton Island Wild Oats also took a penalty turn for a reason that was not immediately clear. In a congested start among the fleet of 109, several boats narrowly avoided collisions as they maneuvered for advantage in favorable northerly breezes of around 15 knots. Super maxi LawConnect took an early lead as the race settled down after a frantic start.

