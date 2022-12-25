OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Bluejays defeated the DePaul Blue Demons 80-65 on Sunday night led by Trey Alexander’s 32 points. The Bluejays are now 8-6 with the win and the Blue Demons fell to 6-7.

