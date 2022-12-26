AP source: Jets’ White cleared by docs, will start Sunday

Skip to Content
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday in Seattle. White missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11. He has practiced on a limited basis since, but hadn’t been cleared by doctors for contact so he couldn’t play. That clearance came Monday. The person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the results of White’s examination. The New York Post first reported White had been cleared.

