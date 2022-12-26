Protest-backing soccer star’s family kept from leaving Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country. Ali Daei says their plane made an unannounced stopover Monday en route to Dubai. Daei had his own passport briefly confiscated after returning to the country earlier this year. He told Iranian media that his wife and daughter departed Tehran legally before the flight made an unannounced stop on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, where they were prevented from traveling onward. Daei is one of several celebrities to face consequences after expressing support for the protests, which mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers in four decades.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.