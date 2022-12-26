Rare London derby win in EPL for Fulham against 9-man Palace

LONDON (AP) — Fulham has won a Premier League derby in the capital for only the second time in 29 attempts with a 3-0 victory over nine-man Crystal Palace. Bobby Decordova-Reid put Fulham ahead at Selhurst Park after 31 minutes before Tyrick Mitchell was shown a straight red card three minutes later. It got worse for the hosts after the interval. James Tomkins was sent off with a second yellow after 57 minutes. Fulham captain Tim Ream doubled the lead in the 71st. It was the American’s first Premier League goal. Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in his 10th of the campaign 10 minutes from time.

