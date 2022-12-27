Wizards prevail 116-111 to snap 76ers’ 8-game winning streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and the Washington Wizards ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 victory. The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn’t overtake Washington, which played the final 4:17 without Beal. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal had a sore left hamstring. The Wizards have won three of four following a 10-game losing streak.

