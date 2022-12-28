Skip to Content
Baker scores 20, Fresno State tops Wyoming 58-53

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jermarl Baker Jr., scored 20 points as Fresno State beat Wyoming 58-53 in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday.

Baker was 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance for the Bulldogs (5-7). Isaih Moore was 6 of 7 shooting to add 14 points and he had nine rebounds. Leo Colimerio had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys (5-8) were led in scoring by Noah Reynolds, who finished with 16 points. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Wyoming hosts New Mexico while Fresno State goes to Utah State.

