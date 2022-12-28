Chargers’ Ekeler ‘going fantasy crazy’ with NFL-best 16 TDs

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase. Ekeler leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Chargers, who host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Ekeler tied for the league lead with 20 TDs last season. He’s the fourth player in the last 15 years with at least 15 scrimmage touchdowns in two straight seasons. Ekeler got off to a slow start this season but since has stabilized the Chargers’ offense.

