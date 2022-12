LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has agreed to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian club Molde. The Premier League club says the 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will join the team on New Year’s Day. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fofana was the leading scorer for Molde with 15 league goals last season. He’s made three appearances for his national team. Molde is one of Erling Haaland’s former clubs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.